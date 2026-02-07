Man steals $4K in Publix meat, dumps it after catching girlfriend with another man, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 30-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested after authorities said he stole nearly $4,000 worth of premium meat and personal care products from two Publix stores in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office identified Reyna as the suspect after surveillance footage showed him at two different locations within 20 minutes. Investigators stated he left both stores with beef, pork, and lamb without paying.

Surveillance video from Jan. 5 showed Reyna entering the Belle Terre Crossings Publix in Palm Coast. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, he left the store with $1,574 in premium beef and lamb.

About 20 minutes later, Reyna went to the Island Walk at Palm Coast Publix. During this second incident, he reportedly stole $2,084 worth of pork, top sirloin, brisket, tenderloin, and personal care items.

Detectives identified Reyna as the suspect based on his vehicle. Surveillance footage showed the car leaving both store locations after the crimes.

After his arrest, Reyna informed authorities about where the stolen items were. He explained that he drove straight to his girlfriend’s house after leaving the stores.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyna said he arrived at the home only to discover she was there cooking with another man, which prompted him to toss most of the stolen meat.

He was subsequently charged with felony retail theft.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group