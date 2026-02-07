Ormond Beach man killed by truck driver who believed he hit an animal, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 32-year-old man from Ormond Beach died Friday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along State Road 40 in Volusia County. The deadly crash happened around 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and Booth Road.

Troopers say that a Ford F-550 was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of State Road 40. The truck drifted onto the outside paved shoulder, where it struck a pedestrian walking westbound.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 44-year-old man from Daytona Beach. He did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

The report states that the driver paused briefly in a nearby parking lot right after the crash, then left and headed home. Troopers later made contact with the man and his vehicle.

The driver told investigators that he believed he had struck an animal in the roadway before driving home.

FHP has taken possession of the Ford F-550 as evidence, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

