Police: 2 people dead in a convenience store in Apopka

Apopka Police discovered two deceased individuals inside a local business late Saturday evening.

Officers said they responded to a call for service at the Griffin General Store, located at 262 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., at 8:55 p.m. where they found the bodies.

The Apopka Police Department is working to determine if the incident was a homicide or a possible murder-suicide.

The Apopka Police Department has not released the names of the two individuals found inside the business.

Officials stated that identities are being withheld out of respect for the families until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Police said while the scene at the store remains secured for evidence processing, investigators indicated there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The department will maintain an increased officer presence in the area as a precaution to support the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist detectives to contact the Apopka Police Department at (407) 703-1757. Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can submit tips through Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

The Apopka Police Department has blocked a significant stretch of W. Michael Gladden Blvd. due to an active crime scene.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area from S. Hawthorne Ave to S. Washington St.

According to a Channel 9 reporter, the medical examiner is on scene.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

