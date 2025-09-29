Local

Deputies identify 17-year-old killed in Orange County shooting

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Deputies identify 17-year-old killed in Orange County shooting
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County identified s 17-year-old who was shot to death last week.

Investigators said Jahriel Huertas was shot around 6 p.m. on Friday in the 4900 block of Keith Place and later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read