Deputies, inmates help free racoon with head stuck in jar in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Racoon rescue Racoon rescued after getting head stuck in jar in Brevard County. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Bay neighborhood is back to normal after a critter caused quite a stir over the weekend.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spent the better part of a day searching for a racoon that ended up with a jar stuck on its head.

Deputies, animal catchers, and even county inmates, searched for the racoon.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his team finally succeeded.

Ivey said the catchers were able to remove the jar from the racoon’s head before getting it some medical attention.

Racoon rescue Racoon rescued after getting head stuck in jar in Brevard County. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

