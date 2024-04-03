Deputies investigate death at Orange County Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened at an Orange County Park on Tuesday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barber Park, located on Gatlin Avenue around 4 p.m. in reference to fight.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

Read: Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could experience powerful storms Wednesday

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies did not say what his injuries were caused by.

Read: Powerful earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan, causes tsunami in southern Japan

The initial investigation indicates this was a targeted incident, according to a new release.

This is an open and active investigation.

Read: Women who had abortions voice their concerns with Florida’s new abortion ban

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group