Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could see damaging storms Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists have issued a “Weather Alert Day” for Wednesday.
The warning is due to a storm system that is making its way to the state and could bring strong to severe storms to our area.
A line of storms will move in from west to east, starting late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
Some of the storms could contain damaging winds, small hail, and there is an isolated risk of a tornado.
Behind the front, we will have a much nicer forecast with cooler temperatures and sunny skies.
