Deputies investigate ‘suspicious death' at hotel Saturday in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at a hotel near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the “suspicious death” was reported at the Star Motel on U.S. 192 near State Road 535.
The investigation is active and the incident is considered to be isolated, deputies said.
WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
Watch WFTV News at 6 p.m. for a live report.
