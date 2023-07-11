Deputies involved in crashes minutes apart on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One deputy was hurt and two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were damaged in separate crashes on State Road 417 late Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said shortly before midnight, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy was assisting construction workers along SR-417 near Landstar Boulevard.

Troopers said the deputy was sitting inside a marked patrol car that was stopped along the inside lane of SR-417 with its emergency lights activated.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado traveling north, also on the inside lane of the toll road, failed to stop behind the deputy and rear-ended the patrol car, according to FHP.

The driver, a 47-year-old Orlando man, wasn’t hurt; the deputy was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries, investigators said.

A second crash occurred in the same stretch of SR-417 just minutes later.

Troopers said following the initial collision, a fellow Orange County sheriff’s deputy responded to the crash location to assist.

That deputy also parked on the inside lane of SR-417 with emergency lights activated.

After the deputy exited the patrol car to walk toward the crash, a Dodge Caravan heading northbound failed to stop behind the parked patrol car, investigators said.

That’s when a second rear-end collision happened.

The Caravan’s driver, 19, of Winter Park suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The deputy, who was outside the marked car, wasn’t hurt.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of SR-417 for several hours but cleared the wreckage in time for Tuesday morning’s travel rush.

