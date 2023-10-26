Have you seen him? Deputies issue Purple Alert for Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Purple Alert for a missing man.

Deputies are hoping you can help them find Matthew Tyler Davis, 29, of Dunnellon.

Investigators said Davis was last seen at his home on Southwest Lombardy Lane around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said there are concerns for his safety because he suffers from a brain injury.

Davis likely left home in a gray 2012 Toyota Hylander with the Florida license plate KUG-X06.

Investigators added that he was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, a dark-colored hat, and khaki shorts.

If you see Davis or know where he could be, Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 911.

