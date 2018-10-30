BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Texas man is in jail for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor to sexually assault, murder and eat, thanks in part to an investigation by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office agent.
Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, on multiple charges including criminal attempt for both capital murder and sexual performance of a child. If convicted, Barter faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Deputies said an undercover agent from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Barter after seeing an internet post where Barter was looking for anyone who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism. The undercover BCSO agent is a member of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Task Force.
The agent responded to Barter’s post, letting him know that her had a minor child to provide. The Sheriff’s Office said that over several days Barter detailed his plans to sexually assault, murder and then eat the minor.
The BCSO agent traveled to Texas to meet Barter, and he was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said Barter was in possession of a knife and plastic bags to portion and transport the remains.
The investigation into Barter is ongoing. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
