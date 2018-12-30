  • Deputies: Man barricaded in Pine Hills home

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - Deputies are trying to get a man barricaded inside a Pine Hills home to come outside Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    A physical fight around 3:45 p.m. along the 5700 block of Indian Hill Road prompted deputies to respond to the area. 

    A man barricaded himself inside a home along that street, and deputies believe he is alone inside. 

    The call is still “very active.”

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

     

