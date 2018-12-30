Deputies: Man barricaded in Pine Hills home

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Deputies are trying to get a man barricaded inside a Pine Hills home to come outside Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
A physical fight around 3:45 p.m. along the 5700 block of Indian Hill Road prompted deputies to respond to the area.
A man barricaded himself inside a home along that street, and deputies believe he is alone inside.
The call is still “very active.”
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
