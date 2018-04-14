  • Deputies: Man dies of stab wounds outside Deltona home

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - A man was found stabbed to death near a Deltona home late Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Investigators found the man, who was in his 30s but whom police did not identify, shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home along Howland Boulevard, deputies said. 

    Read: Russia responds to Syria airstrike, warns of 'consequences'

    Deputies did not say if they were searching for a possible suspect. 

    No further information is available. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man dies of stab wounds outside Deltona home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Russia responds to Syria airstrike, warns of 'consequences'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who took video of speeding school bus gets into crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump tweets 'mission accomplished' after U.S.-led coalition's airstrike…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman carjacked while loading groceries in her car in Orange County,…