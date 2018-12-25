Deputies: Man, multiple Orange County homes struck by bullets Christmas morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man and multiple homes were struck by gunfire Christmas morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they received multiple reports of shots fired at a home on 24th Street near Westmoreland Drive around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet across the street from the targeted home, deputies said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Deputies said several nearby homes were also struck by bullets.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active and ongoing.
No other details were released.
