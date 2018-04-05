0 Deputies: Man shoots himself after beating pregnant woman with fire extinguisher, shooting her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man fatally shot himself Wednesday evening after beating a pregnant woman with a fire extinguisher and shooting her multiple times at a home near the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. to a home on Fruitwood Court near Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive after residents saw a man battering the victim outside the home, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

The dispute moved into the home and residents reported hearing gunfire, Williamson said.

The injured woman crawled out of the home as deputies were preparing to enter it, investigators said.

Deputies said they carried the woman onto a nearby tarp and dragged her to a Sheriff's Office vehicle to remove her from the area.

The critically injured victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she's undergoing surgery.

The woman might have lost her unborn child because of her injuries, Williamson said.

Investigators said they were called to the home earlier Wednesday and last week because of domestic disputes between the couple.

Neither person's identity has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

