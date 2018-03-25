  • Deputies: Man fatally shot at large house party in Pine Hills

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man was fatally shot at a large house party in Pine Hills late Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    A 24-year-old man, who deputies did not identify, was arrested in connection to the shooting, deputies said, but officials did not say what charges he faces. 

    The victim, who deputies did not identify, was shot around 11:45 p.m. at the house party on the 6600 block of Stardust Lane near the Groves mobile home park, deputies said. 

    Deputies said they performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Health Central Hospital, where he died. 

    Shortly after the shooting, deputies said they located a possible suspect’s home and set up a perimeter around it before arresting the 24-year-old suspect.

    No further details are available. 

