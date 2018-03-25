  • Large home in Park Avenue district goes up in flames, Winter Park firefighters say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A large home in the heart of the Park Avenue district of Winter Park went up in flames early Sunday, the fire department said. 

    Fire was burning through the roof of the home on the 900 block of North Park Avenue when firefighters arrived shortly after 2 a.m., officials said. 

    Parts of the 9,000 square feet structure had collapsed, including a basement, firefighters said, preventing them from entering the home. 

    No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. 

    The Winter Park and state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.
     

