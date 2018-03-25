  • 1 killed, child shot in Daytona Beach triple shooting, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said three people were injured and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting.

    A 12-year-old was one of the victims hit by gunfire, police said.

    Read: $5,000 reward offered for information in downtown Orlando double homicide

    Police said the incident occurred in the 600 block of Jean Street just before 11 p.m.

    Read: March for Our Lives event in downtown Orlando draws thousands as gun show held at fairgrounds

    Officials said no other information was available and this is an ongoing investigation. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, child shot in Daytona Beach triple shooting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    $5,000 reward offered for information in downtown Orlando double homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    March for Our Lives event in downtown Orlando draws thousands as gun…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida deputy suspended after son uses patrol car to harass ex-girlfriend