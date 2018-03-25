1 killed, child shot in Daytona Beach triple shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said three people were injured and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting.
A 12-year-old was one of the victims hit by gunfire, police said.
Police said the incident occurred in the 600 block of Jean Street just before 11 p.m.
Officials said no other information was available and this is an ongoing investigation.
