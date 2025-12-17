Lockdown lifted after ‘hoax’ threat called into Lake Howell High School.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a fake threat was called into Lake Howell High School Wednesday morning.

9 a.m. update:

School officials have confirmed that a lockdown placed on Lake Howell High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a fake threat was called into the school.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools shared the following update with Channel 9:

“The Code Yellow has been lifted at Lake Howell High. The campus is secure, and no threat was found. This has been deemed as a hoax by law enforcement and regular school operations are resuming. Additional law enforcement and K9 officers will remain on campus per safety protocols.”

Original report:

Lake Howell High School is under a lockdown order Wednesday morning, according to a law enforcement source.

Lake Howell High School on lockdown over possible threat, officials say

School officials confirmed with Channel 9 that the school was placed under a lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous tip about a possible threat.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools released the following statement to Channel 9:

“Lake Howell High was placed on a Code Red out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigated a tip that was phoned in by an anonymous caller. They have secured the campus, and no threat was found.

At this time, law enforcement believes this to be a hoax and is working to identify the caller. Lake Howell High remains on a Code Yellow out of an abundance of caution."

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group