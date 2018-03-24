0 Downtown Orlando hosts March for Our Lives event as gun show held at fairgrounds

ORLANDO, Fla. - A branch of the student-led March for Our Lives movement will take place in downtown Orlando around noon Saturday, starting at Lake Eola Park and ending in front of the Pulse nightclub.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina, who is running for Orange County Sheriff, will be attending the march.

Orlando police officers will also be supervising the event as well as others taking place in downtown.

“In regards to safety measures this weekend for the many events happening in or near downtown Orlando - including the march at Lake Eola, the wine festival and Orlando Pride game Saturday - we will have patrols out and officers throughout the downtown core and stadium areas on foot, bicycle, in cars and on horses,” said Michelle Guido, spokeswoman for the Orlando Police Department.

“We don't share specifics, but there will be safety measures that you can see, and others that you will not see. As always, we rely on residents and visitors to be our eyes and ears in the community. Never hesitate to call 911 or flag down an officer if something seems suspicious or dangerous,” she said.

Also taking place Saturday at the Central Florida Fairground is the Orlando gun show.

The gun show is running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and requires an $11 entry fee.

"We want to make sure that the person's coming to the show are year because they are general sportsman and people that are coming to the show for the purpose of buying or selling firearms for self-defense," said Jorge Fernandez, a manager at the gun show.

Some of the kiosks were offering discounts to teachers who buy guns at the show.

