Firefighters battle two early-morning fires in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Fire Department fought two fires early Saturday morning, including one at the Volusia County mall.
Before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a light fixture that caught fire and filled a portion of the mall with smoke, officials said.
Firefighters had to ventilate the mall, which was closed at the time, but there were no injuries.
While firefighters were responding to the mall, another fire broke out at a house along Pierce Avenue.
One person was inside the house when the fire started but was able to get out safely, firefighters said.
The fire caused extensive damage to the house, officials said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, firefighters said.
