‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ star Julian McMahon dead at 56

Actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in “Nip/Tuck” and the “Fantastic Four” movies, has died at the age of 56.

McMahon’s death was confirmed by a statement on the official “Nip/Tuck” Facebook page and by his wife, Kelly McMahon, who shared that he “died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

Kelly McMahon told Deadline about her husband’s peaceful passing after battling cancer.

Julian McMahon starred alongside Dylan Walsh in the popular FX series “Nip/Tuck,” which followed the lives of two upscale plastic surgeons. The show ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2010 and received 18 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning one for best prosthetic makeup.

In addition to his television success, McMahon portrayed Dr. Victor Von Doom in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films alongside Jessica Alba and Chris Evans. His career also included notable roles in other television series, such as “Charmed” and “Profiler.”

More recently, he appeared in “FBI: Most Wanted” and Netflix’s “The Residence.”His career spanned several decades, beginning in the late 1980s, and he continued to work until recently, with a role in the Nicolas Cage movie “The Surfer,” released this summer.

Julian McMahon’s work in television and film has truly made a memorable mark. He’s appreciated for his versatile roles and genuine commitment to his craft, leaving a warm impression on fans and colleagues alike.

