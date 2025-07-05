Tropical Storm Chantal Forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical storm Chantal has developed in the Atlantic from that tropical area of disturbance we have been tracking for you for the last week.

It is projected to make landfall tomorrow during the later half of the morning hours in South Carolina between Charleston and the border of North carolina.

It is projected to remain a weak tropical storm, with winds peaking at 45 mph in the early morning hours on Sunday.

This area of South Carolina is prone to flooding and that will be the largest concern with this tropical storm. Rain totals between 2 and 5 inch of rain will be possible.

The track will take it up into North Carolina by Sunday evening and continue to bring heavy rain in the eastern half of that state.

There is no direct impact for us in central Florida. However we are still tracking tropical moisture that will continue to feed us heavy rain today and tomorrow before we return to a normal summer pattern starting Monday.

It is projected to make landfall tomorrow during the latter half of the morning hours in South Carolina between Charleston and the border of North Carolina.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group