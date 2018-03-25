0 $5,000 reward offered for information in downtown Orlando double homicide

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of two men who were fatally shot at an apartment building near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Michael A. Carter, 56, and Lloyd S. Cain, 38, were shot shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on West Central Boulevard near South John Young Parkway and West Church Street, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

One of the men died at the scene, and the other man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Guido said.

"OPD detectives believe that Cain was the intended victim in this case," she said. "Tragically, Carter was an unintended victim in this case."

Filmore Cain said he cannot stop thinking about getting his own justice for his 38-year-old son Lloyd, but he said he's putting his trust in the hands of Orlando police.

"Those things just rips your insides out," he said. "So it's just hard to put it in words to describe because it's such a painful ordeal."

Loved ones of the two men exchanged hugs and cried Saturday evening in front of the apartment complex where they were killed.

Leonia Barnes learned over the phone the man she was supposed to marry in June was killed.

"I'm just so heartbroken. I haven't slept. I haven't eaten. I don't think I can go into my house, into my room with all of his belongings there," said Barnes.

Deborah Glenn, a friend of the victims, called the shooting senseless.

"Two great men are dead. They're my good friends," she said. "I am bewildered. I am so outdone, and I want these people caught."

No other details were given about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Orlando police officers say they responded to a shooting along West Central Blvd and Barlow St. One person dead on scene and another died at the hospital pic.twitter.com/7Q2VwTx9bw — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 23, 2018

This is an Orlando fire rescue truck helping out a woman who is trying to deal with this shooting. pic.twitter.com/RcwG8kNiBr — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 23, 2018

