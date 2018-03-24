0 Rapper Killer Mike defends gun ownership in NRA video

Killer Mike has been outspoken about several social issues, including equality, racism and police brutality. Now he’s speaking up about gun ownership.

In a recent NRATV interview, the Atlanta rapper defended the Second Amendment and challenged anti-gun protesters amid March for Our Lives, the nationwide demonstrations for stricter gun laws.

“You’re not woke! You can’t continue to be the lackey,” he told NRATV host Colion Noir. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

He also criticized National Walkout Day, where thousands of students across the country walked out of their classrooms as a protest against gun violence following the Parkland High shooting in Florida.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house,’” the artist said. “We are a gun-owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We are a family where we'll fish, we'll hunt. But we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don't agree with.”

He also discussed what he teaches his children about gun control.

“I'm very pro-Second Amendment, this is why,” he said. “And before you say, ‘What about the children,’ my daughter goes to Savannah State University. There was also a shooting on that campus. Talked to my wife and daughter after that, the decision was we're gonna go to Savannah, she's gonna get a gun and train more.”

