Chinese food delivery man fights off robbers, police say

NEW YORK - A Chinese food delivery man fought off a gun-wielding attacker who tried to rob him on Monday in an apartment building’s stairway landing, according to police.
Police are still searching for the suspects who placed a fake $31.85 order from Peking Kitchen to lure the deliverer to the building, according to the New York Daily News.
“I was about to go downstairs and he pointed the gun at me, and he said, ‘Give us the money. I’m going to shoot you,’” deliveryman Saikou Tambajang, 56, told the Daily News. “He pointed the gun at my head. I threw a forearm into him so he wouldn’t shoot me.”
Tambajang, who makes deliveries to send money home to his family in Gambia, fought off the attackers, who fled without food or money.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Tambajang told the Daily News. “It was the only way I could defend myself. Sometimes if you give them the money they shoot you anyway.”
