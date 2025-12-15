Father accused of baby drowning death during family vacation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A father is facing charges of manslaughter after a family vacation turned deadly at a Four Corners Airbnb.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kim Montes said the man retrieved his 20-month-old daughter from a bedroom and took her into a hot tub.

The incident happened between 2 and 3 a.m. According to a report, 33-year-old Reynard Hough had been drinking and taking drugs when he fell asleep while holding his daughter in the hot tub. “When he woke up, he noticed the child who was still in his arms was unresponsive.”

The report states Hough noticed the baby’s face was submerged in the water. At the time, the temperature outside was about 55 degrees. Investigators said he then brought the child to her biological mother and called 911. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Korina Sierra, a mother who was on vacation with her young children, said the incident was shocking. “I think it’s a terrible thing and very shocking for me,” she said.

Deputies are warning parents to remain alert around water, especially while on vacation. Montes said many drownings in Osceola County involve visitors. “You’re on vacation. You’re in that mode that you don’t think anything can go wrong,” she said.

According to Osceola County Fire Rescue, crews responded to 89 drowning-related calls in 2021, 85 of which involved children. Many of those incidents involved families on vacation.

During a court hearing, Hough could be seen shaking his head and wiping his nose. Deputies said investigators are continuing to examine the case to ensure nothing else occurred. “Investigators are taking a deep dive into this and want to make sure they look at everything,” Montes said.

Deputies said the child’s mother was not charged because she was sleeping at the time. Hough’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. He is being held in jail without bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group