Powerball: Jackpot reaches staggering $1.1 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has surged to $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing held on Saturday, December 13.

The upcoming drawing is set for Monday, December 15, at 10:59 p.m. ET, offering hopeful participants another opportunity to win the big prize.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57, 58, along with Powerball 16 and a 2x Power Play. Several tickets have already claimed some fantastic prizes, including a ticket sold in Florida that won $1 million.

The big jackpot, though, is still waiting for its lucky winner.

Similar $1 million prizes were awarded in California, Michigan, New Jersey, and Virginia. Two tickets in North Carolina and Pennsylvania won $2 million each with the Power Play option.

With the jackpot climbing to $1.1 billion, Central Florida players are eagerly awaiting the next drawing, dreaming about the chance to win big.

