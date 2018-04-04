  • Crime spree suspect strikes again with carjacking, robbery in Orlando, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suspected in a crime spree through Winter Garden and Orlando is believed to have struck again Wednesday, police said.

     

    An armed man carjacked a woman’s car in the Petco parking lot on Colonial Drive in Orlando, police said.

     

    Not long after the carjacking, the man robbed a Walgreens on Sand Lake Road, where he pistol-whipped a victim and stole money, police said. Shots were also fired, but no one was hit.

     

    About 7 miles from the Walgreens, police found a Ford Fusion broken down on John Young Parkway that is believed to be the vehicle from the carjacking, Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal said.

     

    A man suspected in a crime spree through Winter Garden and Orlando is believed to have struck again Wednesday.

     

    No arrests have been made.

     

    Last weekend, the man robbed a downtown Orlando Dunkin Donuts at around 8 p.m., investigators said.

     

    Then on Sunday,  a gunman shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden police said.

     

    Police said the crook then went to a nearby 7-Eleven where he failed to steal a van that was unlocked.

     

    Shortly after Saturday's incident, the culprit carjacked a woman in the nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, leaving his clothes and a pair of glasses behind, police said.

     

    The carjacker stole the woman's 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found torched late Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway, police said.

     

    He also robbed an Orlando CVS on East Colonial Drive, police said.  

     

