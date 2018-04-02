0 Police: Gunman sought after man shot while using ATM, woman carjacked nearby

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police said they are searching for an armed carjacker who shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on Colonial Drive Sunday evening.

The victim was using the drive-thru ATM at the SunTrust bank on Colonial Drive near Vineland Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him, said Lt. Anthony Dawkins with the Winter Garden Police Department.

“He approached the victim apparently something transpired with that. The victim was shot,” he said.

The victim was shot twice, and then drove himself to the Wawa across the street where he got help, police said.

Police said the crook then went to a nearby 7-Eleven where he failed to steal a van that was unlocked.

Shortly after the first incident, the culprit carjacked a woman in the nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, leaving his clothes behind and a pair of glasses, police said.

"We believe it was the suspect’s clothing,” Dawkins said. "So, he may have taken some clothes off and then took off. It's unknown at this point and time."

The carjacker stole her 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found torched late Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway, police said.

“The victim's phone was inside and had the tracking ability, but the suspect was apparently aware because he turned off that ability,” Allen said.

Authorities said the man tried to use a stolen credit card in Orlando.

He also robbed a CVS and a Dunkin Donuts in Orlando, police said.

The robber was described as a slender, African-American man, measuring at about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police had a message for the crook.

“We are going to do everything we can to catch you. We are going to put you jail and do everything we can to identify you,” Allen said.



The man who was shot is recovering at a hospital.

Winter Garden PD searching for an armed robbery/carjacking suspect in a white 2017 Mitsubishi GT Outlander. Crazy chain of events I explain what happened in this video. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/UxmyxDjK5v — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) April 2, 2018

