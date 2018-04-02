  • Firefighters: Daytona Beach apartments destroyed by fire caused by cigarette

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after a cigarette sparked a fire that consumed four Daytona Beach apartments Sunday afternoon, the fire department said. 

    Firefighters battled the Easter Sunday blaze around 4:30 p.m. at the Tzadik Bay apartments on South Beach Street.

    Flames were coming through the roof of one of the apartment complex buildings when firefighters arrived. 

    Four apartments were burned and another four sustained heavy smoke damage, firefighters said. 

    All occupants were able to get out of the apartments on their own. A man, who firefighters did not identify, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. 

    Firefighters determined the fire was accidental and caused by "careless smoking." 

    Due to the severity of the damage to the affected apartments, 20 adults and 10 children are displaced.

    The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced people.

