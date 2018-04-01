0 Frank Stallone slams Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in expletive-laden tweet

Actor and musician Frank Stallone is facing backlash after he reportedly slammed David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"This David Hogg [expletive] is getting a little big for his britches," Stallone wrote Saturday in a now-deleted tweet, according to Newsweek. "I'm sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little [expletive]. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He's the worst rep for today's youth headline grabbing punk."

Hogg recently made news after organizing an advertiser boycott against conservative TV host Laura Ingraham when she mocked him over his college rejections.

The tweet by Stallone, who is Sylvester Stallone's younger brother, quickly sparked backlash. Here's what people were saying:

What Frank Stallone said is despicable and I call on the Lomita Community Blood Bank to boycott him and no longer buy his plasma — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 31, 2018

Let’s all boycott Frank Stallone’s new







nope, nothing. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone and Ted Nugent are trending for being horrible on Twitter to a teenager...



If Scott Baio was allowed to use his phone during his shift at Subway today he would be trending as well. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 31, 2018

I wish people would stop saying “Who is Frank Stallone?”



Stop being lazy and Google his name like the rest of us had to and realize he hasn’t worked in 30 years. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 1, 2018

I know this is a very tense time in America, but if you’re actually reacting to the views & opinions of Frank Stallone, you need a break from Twitter. — Rory Albanese (@RoryAlbanese) March 31, 2018

We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies. https://t.co/gj4Ptc8wWR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2018

Stallone has since made his Twitter account private.

Actor Frank Stallone (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Pure Flix Entertainment )

