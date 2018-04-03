ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in Winter Garden and Orlando are searching for a man they are calling armed and dangerous.
The man committed a series of crimes that included robberies, a carjacking, a shooting at a Winter Garden ATM and pistol-whipping an employee at an Orlando Dunkin Donuts, police said.
Dunkin Donuts employee Ray Davis said the man fired a shot toward the floor.
“It was scary. It was scary," Davis said. "I just did what he wanted."
On Easter Sunday, the same culprit shot a man at the Sun Trust ATM on West Colonial Drive near Vineland Road, investigators said. The man drove away and got help at a nearby Wawa.
After the shooting, the man forced a family out of their car at a Walgreens and stole their white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was later found torched near Carver Middle School, police said.
"A loud sound like, ‘Crack.’ I thought it was fireworks. I looked back there and I see a car on fire," neighbor Dale Brown said.
The man’s crime spree also included a CVS robbery in Orlando.
"This gentleman is obviously dangerous," Winter Garden police Lt. Scott Allen said.
Police believe the man tried to change his appearance throughout the crime spree.
He ditched a pair of sunglasses and a shirt in Winter Garden and wore a stolen visor at the 7-Eleven.
The man who was shot is recovering at a hospital.
