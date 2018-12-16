Deputies: Man shoots, kills man who forced his way into home in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Sumter County deputies said a man who broke into a home Saturday night was shot and killed by a resident of the home.
The Bushnell resident told deputies that 37-year-old Joshua Myers broke into his home after an argument over drugs earlier in the day.
The man told detectives that he shot Myers after Myers tried to force his way into the home.
Deputies said when they showed up to the home on County Road 647 in Bushnell, Myers had multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies said Myers was transported to Bayonet Point Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives said the state attorney's office will determine if the shooter will avoid prosecution under the "stand your ground" law.
"Stand your ground" gives people in certain threatening situations the right to use deadly force.
