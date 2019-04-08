Deputies: Man shot by man living in van outside his home; gunman runs to Denny's for help

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot Sunday evening by a 30-year-old man who had been living in a van parked outside of his home near DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. at a home on Palmetto Avenue near East International Speedway and North Woodland boulevards.
Investigators said they discovered the victim lying in his home after he had been shot in the stomach by Jeremy Blais. The victim's identity was not released.
Deputies said Blais ran to a nearby Denny's restaurant, where he asked several people for help.
Investigators said the people directed Blais to a DeLand Police Department patrol car parked across the street, and he threw the gun in a trash can at the restaurant before approaching the officer.
The victim was flown to Sanford's Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He survived the shooting.
"Witnesses said there was no altercation or confrontation before Blais fired at the victim," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. "The two had been in an ongoing disagreement over Blais' living arrangements, and Blais was upset the victim had moved some of Blais’ property onto the driveway."
Blais was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.
Watch body-worn camera footage of deputies' response to the shooting below:
A DeLand man is charged with attempted murder after shooting another man in the stomach Sunday night. Details at https://t.co/lVcORnuKO8 pic.twitter.com/kF6NpfxdOO— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 8, 2019
