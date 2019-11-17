Deputies recover 15 kilos of cocaine that washed up on Flagler County beach, Sheriff's Office says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered 15 kilos of cocaine that washed up on a beach.
Deputies said they received an anonymous call Friday at 7 p.m. regarding a duffel bag that washed up on a beach on Surfview Drive in the Hammock area of Palm Coast.
Related Headlines
They said the duffel bag was covered in barnacles and seaweed and contained 15 individually wrapped packages.
The bag was filled with a lot of sand and shells and had been in the ocean for some time, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office said one of the kilo-sized bricks was open and a block of white substance was exposed. Officials conducted a field test of the substance, which tested positive for cocaine.
Investigators said they searched the beach but found no additional duffel bags.
Anyone who comes into contact with a suspicious package should call law enforcement immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}