Deputies release sketch of man who may have lured child near Reams Road apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man who may have tried to lure and entice a child at an apartment complex behind Magic Kingdom last week.
On Saturday night, sex crimes detectives released a sketch of a man "wanted for questioning in reference to luring and enticing of a child," whom they described as “a white or Hispanic male, between 50 to 80 years of age, balding, with gray hair and a mustache.”
Deputies said the incident occurred on Dec. 5 in the area of the Buena Vista Place Apartments, which is across the street from the Magic Kingdom employee parking lot.
The man was last seen driving a green, two-door Ford pickup truck, deputies said.
Deputies said he is wanted for questioning "in reference to luring and enticing of a child."
No further details about the incident were released.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Deputies said a $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.
OCSO Sex Crimes Detectives need your help in identifying the man depicted in the composite sketch He is wanted for questioning in reference to luring and enticing of a child on December 5, 2018 in the afternoon within the area of the Buena Vista Place Apts. Crimeline reward! pic.twitter.com/7r3b8grOx1— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 9, 2018
