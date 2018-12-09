  • Deputies release sketch of man who may have lured child near Reams Road apartments

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man who may have tried to lure and entice a child at an apartment complex behind Magic Kingdom last week. 

    On Saturday night, sex crimes detectives released a sketch of a man "wanted for questioning in reference to luring and enticing of a child," whom they described as “a white or Hispanic male, between 50 to 80 years of age, balding, with gray hair and a mustache.” 

    Deputies said the incident occurred on Dec. 5 in the area of the Buena Vista Place Apartments, which is across the street from the Magic Kingdom employee parking lot. 

    The man was last seen driving a green, two-door Ford pickup truck, deputies said. 

    No further details about the incident were released. 

    If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Deputies said a $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest. 

