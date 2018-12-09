Disney guest injured on tube ride at Typhoon Lagoon water park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World guest was flown to the hospital after he was injured on a tube ride at the Typhoon Lagoon water park Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The 44-year-old man was riding the Miss Adventure Falls tube ride around 1 p.m. when his arm became stuck in one of the ride's conveyor belts.
Related Headlines
The man was airlifted to Osceola County Regional Medical Center.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'There is a gator eating a man!' 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
- NASA scientist: Aliens may have already visited Earth
- Teacher fired for refusing to call student by preferred pronoun
- Woman tricks thief with glitter-filled package
The man's injuries were not life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Reedy Creek Fire Department, which covers medical emergencies on Disney property, did not return requests for information about their efforts to free the man.
"A guest’s arm was injured while on the Miss Adventure Falls water attraction at Typhoon Lagoon. The attraction is currently closed while we review the incident. Right now, our care and concern is with the guest and his family," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement.
Miss Adventure Falls opened at the water park in 2017.
Brand new ride technology opening at @WaltDisneyWorld's #TyphoonLagoon this spring! #BestRidesBestParks https://t.co/MTWNmho2Lt pic.twitter.com/8jq9K6D3eq— ProSlide Water Rides (@ProSlideTech) February 16, 2017
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}