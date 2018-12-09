  • Disney guest injured on tube ride at Typhoon Lagoon water park

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Walt Disney World guest was flown to the hospital after he was injured on a tube ride at the Typhoon Lagoon water park Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

    The 44-year-old man was riding the Miss Adventure Falls tube ride around 1 p.m. when his arm became stuck in one of the ride's conveyor belts. 

    The man was airlifted to Osceola County Regional Medical Center. 

    The man's injuries were not life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said. 

    The Reedy Creek Fire Department, which covers medical emergencies on Disney property, did not return requests for information about their efforts to free the man. 

    "A guest’s arm was injured while on the Miss Adventure Falls water attraction at Typhoon Lagoon. The attraction is currently closed while we review the incident. Right now, our care and concern is with the guest and his family," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement. 

    Miss Adventure Falls opened at the water park in 2017.
     

