WATCH: Deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism lost in Florida swamp

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is safe after being rescued from a swamp in Hillsborough County.

Deputies release a body camera video showing her rescue Monday evening.

Deputies said the missing girl, who has autism, wandered away from home earlier in the day.

The sheriff’s office aviation unit used thermal imaging to find her.

“Their quick action saved the day, turning potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

Thankfully the girl was not hurt, and she was reunited with her family.

