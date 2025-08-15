Deputies respond to deadly shooting at apartment complex near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:22 a.m. at an apartment complex on Botts Landing Road, near DeLand.

Investigators said a man was shot in the area and was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the shooter was identified and detained.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

