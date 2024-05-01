Deputies respond to reports of person shot in Orange City

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are at the scene of a reported shooting in Orange City.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has multiple patrol units in the area of East Minnesota Avenue, near Luna Sands Resort.

According to VSO’s dispatch center, deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. for a person shot at that location.

Orange City shooting investigation (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has reached out to sheriff’s investigators for more details about the incident.

Reporter Q McCray is near the crime scene working to learn more.

Watch his live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

