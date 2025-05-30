Deputies respond to shooting inside Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a shooting inside a neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of Betty Sue Terrace.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be “domestic related.”

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

