Deputies say physical altercation at auction led to a woman’s arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A physical altercation over a silent auction item at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort led to the arrest of a woman for battery on Oct. 5.

The incident happened when a verbal argument between two individuals, identified as Ashley Werk and another party, escalated into a physical confrontation. The dispute was over a pair of glasses being auctioned at the resort.

Deputy Siddiqui responded to the scene at approximately 2:05 a.m. after reports of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, the deputy gathered statements from the involved parties.

The victim reported being punched and pushed to the ground by Werk during the altercation.

The victim’s boyfriend was also injured and required medical attention, receiving stitches for his wounds.

According to officials, Werk claimed that the victim had taken the glasses she won from the auction, leading to the initial verbal altercation.

Werk told officials that the victim initiated the physical confrontation.

Officials said surveillance footage and witness statements identified Werk as the primary aggressor, leading to her arrest for battery under Florida Statute 784.03.

OSCO said the victim was taken to Hunter’s Creek emergency room by Orange County Fire Rescue for treatment of a bleeding nose.

Ashley Werk was taken into custody and transported to Orange County Jail without further incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group