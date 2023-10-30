Deputies search for gunman after 3 shot inside hookah lounge in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for whoever opened fire inside of a hookah lounge over the weekend.

Deputies said a shooting inside of the Washington Hookah Lounge on Old Winter Garden Road left three people hurt.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning and injured three men, all in their 20s and 30s.

Officials said one of the three victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The entire shopping plaza where the hookah lounge is was closed off with crime scene tape for more than seven hours on Sunday while investigators worked to find out what happened.

There were hats and shoes left behind in the parking lot, marked with evidence markers.

As of Monday morning, the sheriff’s office has not released any suspect or victim information or a motive behind the shooting.

