Deputies search for man who tried to attack woman after forcing his way into her apartment

Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released a sketch of the man they said tried to sexually attack a woman late Sunday night.

See the sketch below:

Sketch of suspect accused of trying to sexually attack a woman Deputies said the man followed the woman and forced into her apartment. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Previous story:

Orange County deputies said they are searching for a suspect who tried to sexually attack a woman.

According to a news release, the man allegedly followed a woman on Sunday and pushed his way into an apartment near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive.

Deputies said the woman fought back, and a roommate helped chase the man away.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the suspect seen fleeing in the security camera video, which caught him running through the apartment complex not far from UCF.

If you recognize him, call 911, at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800- 423-8477.

See a map of the location below:

