Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Officials said Amere Baptiste was last seen Monday morning near the 12600 block of Victoria Place Circle near Waterford Lakes Parkway and Alafaya Trail.

MISSING CHILD: We need your help locating 4-year-old Amere Baptiste, who wandered away from his home on the 12600 block of Victoria Place Circle this morning (8/5) near Waterford Lakes Parkway and Alafaya Trail.



There is extreme concern for his well-being due to his age. He was… pic.twitter.com/FlyA4zHiJT — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2024

Deputies said there is “extreme concern” for his well-being due to his age.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie top, green pants, white socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

