Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Officials said Amere Baptiste was last seen Monday morning near the 12600 block of Victoria Place Circle near Waterford Lakes Parkway and Alafaya Trail.

Deputies said there is “extreme concern” for his well-being due to his age.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie top, green pants, white socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

