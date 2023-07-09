Deputies search for suspect in Deltona car break-ins

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help identify a suspect connected to Deltona vehicle break-ins.

Deputies said they are investigating a series of break-ins and a stolen car.

These incidents happened this week in Deltona, specifically in the area of Matthew Circle and India Boulevard.

If you recognize the person or have any information, contact Detective Medina at JMedina@volusiasheriff.gov.

