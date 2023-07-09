Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man has died after a hit-and-run crash in Volusia County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, an unknown vehicle traveled eastbound on State Road 472 and approached Durfey Avenue.

Troopers said it was unclear whether a pedestrian was kneeling or lying in the road, but they were not in a marked crosswalk.

The adult man was in the vehicle’s path, and the car hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that after the crash, the vehicle and the driver fled.

FHP said there were no reported witnesses or other information about the driver or the vehicle.

FHP is waiting for the positive identification of the victim.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

