Deputies searching for man who carjacked vehicle with 1-year-old in the backseat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are working to identify the man they say carjacked a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside Wednesday evening.
Deputies said the man carjacked the victim on Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street at 6:25 p.m. They said the car was located soon after and the child was unharmed.
Deputies released a composite sketch of the man they believe was involved.
If you recognize the man in the sketch, deputies urge you to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
Help OCSO identify this subject who carjacked the victim on January 30 at 6:25 p.m. on Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street. The victim's 1-year-old baby was in the backseat. The car was located soon after with the child unharmed. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/rD3fhP547F— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 31, 2019
