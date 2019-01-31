  • Deputies searching for man who carjacked vehicle with 1-year-old in the backseat

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are working to identify the man they say carjacked a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside Wednesday evening.

    Deputies said the man carjacked the victim on Old Apopka Road and East 12th Street at 6:25 p.m. They said the car was located soon after and the child was unharmed.

    Deputies released a composite sketch of the man they believe was involved.

    If you recognize the man in the sketch, deputies urge you to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

