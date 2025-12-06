Motorcyclist passenger killed in rear-end crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday when a 2021 Buick Enclave rear-ended a 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S on South Orange Blossom Trail in Osceola County.

The deadly crash happened just south of Parkgate Drive as both the motorcycle and SUV were traveling southbound. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Buick driver failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the Suzuki.

The impact ejected both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle. Both were rushed to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where the passenger was pronounced dead. The motorcycle driver is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the same hospital for treatment.

FHP troopers continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

